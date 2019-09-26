Rosita Gutierrez, 79, of Karnes City, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Gutierrez was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Coy City to Thomas and Margarita (Rivera) Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Manuel Gutierrez; a son, Enrique Gutierrez; infant son, Christopher Gutierrez; a daughter, Daisy Gutierrez; and grandsons, Johnathan Aaron Gutierrez and Angel Manuel Gutierrez.
Survivors include four daughters, Dianne Wozniak, Dolores Gutierrez and Dalia Maria Gutierrez, all of Karnes City, and Dora (Armando) Rocha of Andrews; two sons, Louis and Mario Gutierrez, both of Karnes City; sister, Carmen Lopez; and 19 grandchildren.
A visitation was held Friday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at the Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
