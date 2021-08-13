Roy G. Freeman, of Kenedy, passed away on August 7, 2021 at John Paul II Nursing Home. He was 96 years old.
Roy was born July 2, 1925 in Cameron, TX and was reared in Rosebud, TX. While growing up in Rosebud he was a Boy Scout and graduated Rosebud High School in 1942.
In 1942, he became an "Aggie" at Texas A&M. Roy finished 2 years in college and when he reached the age of 18, he was drafted into the U. S. Navy. He served in the Navy Air Corp as a bombardier for 2 1/2 years.
After WWII was over, he returned to Texas A&M in 1946 and received a B.S. Degree in Agronomy in 1948. That same year he married Betty Boeselt of Westphalia, Texas at College Station Texas.
In December of 1948, Roy went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture -Soil Conservation Service, (SCS) in Kenedy, Texas.
In 1951, he was promoted to the position of "District Conservationist " for the Kenedy SCS field office. While working for the Soil Conservation Service Roy received awards for his outstanding work in 1959, 1963, and 1968. In 1978, he received the "U.S. Department of Agricultures's Superior Service Award for Meritorious Public Service to the Karnes- Goliad Soil and Water Conservation District in Resource Conservation and Development, resulting in a "Better Life for Rural and Urban People".
In August of 1983, Roy retired from the Soil Conservation Service after 37 years of service.
In September of 1983, he went to work for the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and retired in 1999 after 16 years of service.
During Roy's life in Kenedy, he was regularly active in community organizations and activities. He was a charter member of the Kenedy Junior Chamber of Commerce; chairman of the Karnes County March of Dimes; and Chairman of a Citizens Advisory Committee for the City of Kenedy.
He served as Master of Ceremonies for numerous football banquets, historical society activiites, Chamber of Commerce banquets, and the 50th Anniversary of the Kenedy Rotary Club.
Roy represented the City of Kenedy, and the Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department at 5 different Fireman's Training Schools at Texas A&M University. He served as a Kenedy Volunteer Fireman for 32 years and received in 1977 the "Fireman of the year" Award.
Roy served on the Board of Directors of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce; served as Chairman of the Development Fund for Karnes County for Texas A&M University; served on the Building Committee for the construction of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Confraternity of Chrsitian Doctrine Building.
He served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Kenedy United Way for 15 years; served as councilman for the Texas A&M University's Association for Former Students. As Councilman he represented Calhoun, Victoria and Karnes Counties.
Roy served on the Kenedy City Council for 14 years.
He served as President of the Kenedy Junior Chamber of Commerce: President of the Kenedy Rotary Club; President of the Kenedy Voluneer Fire Department and the President of the Karnes County A&M Club.
In 2003, Roy was selected to receive the "Community Builders Award" form the Kenedy Masonic Lodge No. 774. This prestigious awasr was designed to enable a Lodge to recognize outstanding non-masons who have distinguished themselves through their services in their community, to the local, state and national governments, their church or to humanity.
In 2004, The Order of the Sons of Hermann in the State of Texas recognized Roy for humanitarian deeds and service and for outstanding community service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Freeman; father, Roy G. Freeman Sr., his mother, Willie Routon Freeman; a brother, T.H. Freeman; brothers-in-lawL Roy Boeselt and Victor Skrehot.
Roy is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Richard) Urbanek of San Antonio; sisters-in-laws, Mitzi Boeselt, of San Antonio, Katherine Skrehot, of San Antonio and Laura (Lynn) Wilkinson of Montgomery, Texas. Special friends, Juanita Arrozola and Albert Baldaramos from Kenedy.
Visitation was held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services were held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Randy Witte officiating.
Graveside services were held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
