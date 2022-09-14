Roy Lyndon Gates went home September 11, 2022.
Roy Lyndon Gates was born in the fall of 1928 on a farm in rural Louisiana. He was educated at Louisiana State University. He served in the Army and worked as a certified public accountant, corporate financial officer, and financial consultant until he retired as a rancher.
He was survived by his two children, Bill Gates and Susan Gates Bankston. Roy is remembered by the many lives he has touched.
Memorial service was held September 19th, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home in Kenedy, TX. Reception followed at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Lung Association P.O. Box 26460, Austin, TX 78755-0460