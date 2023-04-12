Ruben C. Garza died unexpectedly and met his Heavenly Father on April 07, 2023, at the UTMB Health Center in Galveston, Texas. He was born June 17, 1934, in Pawnee, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents David and San Juana Garza and his two younger brothers, Reynaldo and Rodrigo Garza.
He is survived by two children, Juanito M. Garza of San Antonio, Texas and Rosita G. Patterson of Kenedy, Texas.
He has four grandchildren, Leana M. Cruz, Kenedy, Texas, Christal R. Cruz, Karnes City, Texas, Jonathan and Christopher Garza of San Antonio, Texas and numerous great-grandchildren: Gerardo, Michael, Anahi, Aaron, Kai, and baby Keira Jade and baby Avery Grace.
Ruben will be honored with a gathering to share memories and say a final goodbye at a future time and place.