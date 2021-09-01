Ruben Leal Sr., age 65, of Karnes City passed away from this life into enteral life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Floresville, TX, surrounded by his family. He was born to Juan Leal and Andrea Mendoza Leal on July 13, 1956.
Ruben married Sylvia Villanueva Leal on April 6, 1975, in Karnes City. Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ruben worked as a heavy equipment operator, as well as, a ranch foreman. Ruben was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family and his church. He enjoyed fishing, working outdoors, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rudy Leal; and sister, Gloria Leal.
Ruben is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sylvia Villanueva Leal; children, Ruben (Ginger) Leal, Stacey Leal Rodriguez, Kristi Leal and David (Christina) Leal; his grandchildren, Miranda Perez, Ariah Leal, Gabriella Perez, Nathaniel Leal, Kaileigh Leal, David Leal Jr. and Mallory Leal; sisters, Isabel Reyes, and Irma (Frank) Deleon; and brothers, Henry Leal, Robert (Mary Helen) Leal, Noe Leal, Rene (Belinda) Leal and Ramiro Leal.
A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August, 31, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service was held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A final viewing began at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral procession departed the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to the Karnes City Cemetery where a graveside service was held.
Serving as pallbearers were Noe Leal, Henry Leal, Rene Leal, Ramiro Leal, Mark Gotthardt and Benny Lyssy.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home