Rudy “Wesos” Cardenas, age 32, of Karnes City passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born to Luis Cardenas Sr and Sarita Lara Carranza on November 21, 1988 Karnes City, TX.
Rudy married Sylvia Ann Salinas Cardenas on September 10, 2019 in Three Rivers. Throughout his life Rudy has been a loving husband, father, son, brother and tio. Rudy spent a few years in the oil industry, and working in the home remodel and fencing business. Rudy enjoyed spending time with family, coming up to San Antonio, going to the beach and rough housing with his nieces and nephews. During high school Rudy’s many questions in automotive class led to the creation of a weekly bible study with Brother Allen Hons, that lasted for years. This began his journey to become saved and baptized. Rudy will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Rudy is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Ann Salinas Cardenas; mother, Sarita Lara Carranza; brother, Lazaro Cardenas; and grandparents.
Rudy is survived by his son, Anton Michael Cardenas; father, Luis Cardenas Sr; brothers, Louis Cardenas Jr, Jose R. Cardenas (Melanie). Rudy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service will commence at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Chris Morin, Alfonso Ramos, Pablo Ramos, Eric Herrera, Michael Herrera, Aurey Kunschick.
Honorary pallbearers: Allen Hons, Louis Cardenas Jr., Jose R. Cardenas, Marcos Lopez, Matt Hons.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home