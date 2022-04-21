Rumalda G. Cruz, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Karnes City, TX. Rumalda was born on February 7, 1930, in Kenedy to the late Gregorio and Julia Garza Guzman. She married Isabel M. Cruz, Sr. on January 22, 1951, in Kenedy, TX; was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, homemaker and a devout member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Isabel M. Cruz, Sr.; sisters, Lucia Janssen, Amelia Paredes, Josefina Gonzalez, Maria Escobedo; brothers, Emilio Guzman, Felix Guzman, and Juan Guzman.
She is survived by her daughters, Delia Villanueva and husband Ruben of Pittsburg, TX, Norma Cruz and Greg Rivas of Kenedy, Julie Torres and husband Rudy of Kenedy; sons, Trini Cruz and wife Rita of San Antonio, TX, Isabel Cruz, Jr. of Kenedy, TX, Gregorio Cruz of Victoria, TX, Henry Cruz and wife Diana of Karnes City, TX, Chris Cruz and wife Sandra of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Heriberto Guzman of Kenedy, TX, Jose Guzman of Des Moines, IA; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 4; great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family visitation was held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy, TX.
Serving as pallbearers were: Paul Villanueva, Shane Cruz, Ryan Garcia, Chase Torres, Scott Saenz, Jessie Joe Benavides, C.J. Cruz and Daniel Rey Diaz.
