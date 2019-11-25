Ruth Irene Remmers, 84, of Leander, formerly of Kenedy, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Remmers was born Oct. 20, 1935, to Gilbert Milton Hooper and Wilma Sikes Hooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter Remmers Jr., in March 2013.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (Randy) Brown of Leander; a son, Gary Remmers of Three Rivers; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Jean Crites; a brother, Glen Hooper; and other relatives.
Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
A graveside service was conducted at 1:30 that afternoon at Kenedy Cemetery with W. B. Howard officiating at Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers were her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Eckols Funeral Home
