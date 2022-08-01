Sabas Espiricueta, 92, of Karnes City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.
Sabas was born in Runge, Texas on December 24, 1929 to the late Juan and Manuela (Flores) Espiricueta. Sabas was married to Dominga Martinez Espiricueta in January 1959 in Fashing, Texas. They were married 43 years before she passed. He was a very friendly man and well loved by many. The last four years he resided at the Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he made many friends, both residents and team members.
He is survived by his daughters Esmeralda (husband Joe) Ortiz, and Manuela Briones, grandchildren Amanda Briones, Jon Briones, and Matthew Ortiz, and great-granddaughter Reneslyn Briones and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sabas is preceded in death by his wife, parents and grandson John Anthony Briones, and siblings Tomasa Davila, Francisca Davila, Vidal Garza, Abraham Garza, Margarita Garza Munoz, Bartolo Espiricueta, Domingo Espiricueta, Bernal Espiricueta, Benita Espiricueta Ocanas, and Anita Espiricueta Salinas.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at San Luis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Runge Latin Cemetery in Runge, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny Salinas, Jaime Salinas, Roger Perez, Vidal Garza Jr., Silver Garza Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Briones, Jon Briones and Matthew Ortiz.
Arrangements entrusted to Massey Funeral Home