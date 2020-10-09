Salome Ramirez Diaz of Kenedy, Texas was born on March 30, 1947 in Kenedy, Texas to Isidoro Diaz and Celvia Ramirez Diaz passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 73. Mr. Diaz is survived by his former spouse: Josefita V. Diaz; his daughter: Angelita Diaz (Adriana Contreras) of Corpus Christi, TX; sons: Salome Diaz of Falfurrias, TX, Danny Diaz of Kenedy, TX and Robert Diaz (Zulema Medina) of Victoria, TX; 8 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 1 sister: Yolanda (Rene) Villarreal of Conroe, TX; brothers: Isidro (Margarita) Diaz of Kenedy, TX and Humberto (Dolores) Diaz of Frost Proof, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 9:00a.m. with a rosary that was recited at 10:00a.m. followed with funeral services beginning at 10:30a.m. officiated by Deacon Guadalupe Cantu of Our Lady Queen of Peace officiating. Interment followed in Pettus Cemetery. Pettus, TX. Pallbearers: Robert Javier Diaz, Jay Russell Benavidez, Edward Diaz, Adriana Contreras, Mathew Martinez, Juan Perez, Eddie Martinez, and John Aguirre.
