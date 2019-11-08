Santiago Guajardo “Welo” Solis, 85, of Kenedy, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Mr. Solis was born July 25, 1934, in Kenedy, and retired as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Maria (Guajardo) Solis; five brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Manuela (Rios) Solis; a son, Santiago R. (Cynthia) Solis Jr. of Kenedy; daughters, Margarita “Margie” (Gregorio Jr.) Morales, and Rebecca S. (Danny) Diaz, both of Kenedy; a brother, Domingo Solis of Kenedy; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren: one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited at 7 that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Sutton, Joe Daniel Solis, Theodore Rios, Steve Gonzales, Ruben Solis, Michael Solis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Morales III, Oscar Garcia Jr., Danny Diaz III, Melissa Sutton, Rachel Moses, Patricia Solis, Jackie Garcia and Christy Solis.
