Santos Caballero, 96, of Runge, passed away on February, 25, 2020.
He was born on May, 12, 1923 to Esmerejildo Caballero and Paula Garza Caballero in Kenedy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angelita Zapata Caballero; brothers, Daniel Caballero, Eleno Caballero, Cesario Caballero; sisters, Teodora Espinoza, and Catarina Aguirre and grandson Marcus A. Caballero.
Survivors include his son, Antonio Caballero; three grandchildren, Melissa Bryan and husband John, Michael Caballero and wife Yvonne, Melinda Cardona and husband Marcus; four great-grandchildren, Marcus Bryan, Erin Bryan, Jordan Bryan, Scottie Bryan; and one great-great grandson Drew Bryan
Visitation began at 5:30 p.m., Friday Feb. 28, at Rhodes Chapel in Runge with rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
The funeral mass was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge. Interment followed in the Runge Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Bryan, Marcus Bryan, Marcus Cardona, Felix Zapata, Gapo Zapata, and Ramiro Zapata.
