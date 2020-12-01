Sara "Nana" Ann Sosa of Kenedy, Texas was born on June 19, 1969 in Waukegan, IL passed away on November 20, 2020, at the age of 51. Sara was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Sosa Lara and Infant brother Demetrio Sosa Jr. She is survived by her life partner: Thomas Villanueva of Kenedy, TX; her parents: Josie and Demetrio Sosa Sr. of Kenedy, TX; her daughter: Sierra Garza of San Antonio, TX; sons: Tristan Villarreal of Kenedy, TX and Ty Villanueva of Kenedy, TX; four grandchildren: Heaven Garza, Haislie Garza, Haistin Garza, Mia Villarreal of Kenedy, TX; Sisters: Sandra Sosa Salinas, Samantha Salinas, Stacy (Amado) Cruz, of Kenedy, TX, Frances Nava, Mary Ann Sosa; brothers: Santiago Sosa, Demetrio (Brandi) Sosa Jr. of Kenedy, TX and Edward Sosa; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Graveside services Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Loma Alta Cemetery with Rev. Matt Singleton officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Roxanne Velazquez, Christie Vera, Pamela Hernandez, Yvonne Rosales, Syndal Cruz, Shelley Martinez, Rosie Garza, Pat Prieto. Honorary Pallbearers: Mary Perez and Shannon Sanders.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.