Saragosa V. Garcia, 93, of Kenedy, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Garcia was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Bluntzer to Victor and Celsa (Villarreal) Garcia. He married Audelia Rodriquez on Sept. 21, 1957, in Karnes County and was retired as a custodian from Pettus ISD. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Survivors include his wife, Audelia Rodriquez Garcia of Kenedy; two daughters, Lydia (Michael) Garcia-Weast of Poteet and Ofelia (Jose) Torres of Kenedy; three sons, Joe (Sylvia) Garcia of Karnes City, Freddy (Helen) Garcia of Runge, David (Rebecca) Garcia of Schroeder; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited Sunday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joe Garcia, Freddy Garcia, David Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, Daniel Perez and Luis Torres.
