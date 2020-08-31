Sarita Lara Carranza, 52, of Kenedy passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Narsario Lara Jr. and Isidora Trijo Lara on February 19, 1968, in Victoria, Texas.
She was a Christian who loved attending church and reading the Bible. She enjoyed doing crafts and cooking.
Sarita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ulisses C. Carranza; sister, Paula Lara.
She is survived by her children, Louis (Valerie) Cardenas, Jose (Melanie) Cardenas, Rudy (Sylvia) Cardenas, and Lazaro (Jackie) Cardenas; brothers, Lonjino (Raquel) Lara and Nasario Lara Jr.; sister, Dora Lara; grandchildren, Jaslyn R. Asevedo, Isabel R. Hernandez, Anton M. Cardenas, Grayson M. Dechert, Carly M. Cardenas, Maddax J. Cardenas, and Olivia B. Cardenas. Sarita is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service was held at 7:30 p.m. that evening. The funeral was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th, also at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City with Brother Allen Hons Officiating. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.