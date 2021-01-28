Sharon Gay King, 76, of Corpus Christi passed away January 25, 2021. She was born in Floresville, Texas, on May 10, 1944, to Arline Anita (Morris) Schulze and Elton Otto Schulze. She was a resident of Karnes City until she married Robert “Bobby” Wilson King, and moved to Floresville.
Gay is proceeded in death by her parents, and sister Daphne Dawn. She is survived by her daughter Chanda White (Robert) and sister Sandy McQuary as well as her three grandsons Caleb, Nicholas, and Bryson Parker of Corpus Christi.
Gay was a huge animal lover. She loved to go to Las Vegas to gamble. While she resided in Karnes City she worked at the Karnes City Citation now known as the County Wide and the Kenedy Advance Times newspapers as a type setter and copy editor.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jennifer Mitchell officiation. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
