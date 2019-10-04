On October 3rd, 2019, the Lord welcomed a new Angel. Shawn D. Williams lost his long battle with cancer on that day.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Lori; mother, Sandy (Jack) Hunt Satterfield; sons, Timothy Williams and David (Ferran) Ames; daughters, Hannah and Stephanie (Christopher); grandchildren, Bianca, Isabella and Rebekah as well as numerous other blended/extended family members.
Shawn was born on August 3rd, 1969 and grew up in San Antonio. After graduating from Roosevelt High School he attended both the San Antonio College and the Univ of Texas @ San Antonio. When in his early twenties, he moved to the family farm in Choate, TX and pursued his life-long career in the construction business. He loved raising his cattle, hunting and fishing or bar-b-cueing for family and friends.
Following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather (C.B. Hunt) and grandfather (Wm. Cledy Hunt), Shawn became a Master Mason as a very young man. Through the years he served as the Master of his lodge several times and eventually pursued higher degrees in the Scottish Rite, Shrine and others. Masonry made a good man better - a better husband, better father, better son and better friend. He believed in and tried to live his life according to those principles.
Although not overly demonstrative, he had a deep and abiding faith in his Father in Heaven and in his Savior Jesus Christ.
Shawn leaves behind a host of family and friends who will miss his kindness, silly antics and jokes, talents, friendship and fellowship. A quote from Jamie Anderson- “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in our throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”
Visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Graveside services Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Choate Cemetery with Masonic Rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine Childrens’ Hospital or a charity of your choice to honor Shawn’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.