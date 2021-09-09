Shelby Henke, age 78, of Fashing passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born to Felix and Charlotte Henke on September 23, 1942.
Shelby married Beverline Brysch on April 22, 1967 in Panna Maria. Throughout his life he was a loving father of three and grandfather of eight. Shelby worked at Karnes County National Bank until his father fell ill. Shelby then started farming and ranching full time.
During his lifetime Shelby served on numerous boards and committees, such as Southwest Federal Land Bank Board (Chairman), Capital Farm Credit, Fashing Peggy Water Supply (Manager), Fashing Cemetery Association, Fashing Civic Center, Hot Wells and numerous others. He was also organist for St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and Sacred Heart, where he practiced his faith his entire life. He was extremely dedicated in serving his community in many different ways over his lifetime in Fashing and surrounding communities.
Shelby is preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Ryan Shelby Henke.
Shelby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverline Henke; children, Bobby Henke (Charlene), John Henke (Alynna), and Michelle Spillar (Shawn); grandchildren, Hayden Henke (Jessica), Cole Spillar, Heath Henke, Hailey Spillar, Hunter Henke, Cavin Henke and Tucker Henke. Shelby is also survived by his sister Virginia Koenig and her children.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Fashing Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 concern, the family will have a celebration of Shelby’s life at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers are Hayden Henke, Cole Spillar, Heath Henke, Hunter Henke, Shawn Spillar and Cecil Boening.
Honorary pallbearers are Hailey Spillar, Cavin Henke and Tucker Henke.
Memorial may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 626 Market St. Pleasanton, Texas 78064, or The Fashing Cemetery Inc: 501 Jambers Ranch RD, Whitsett, Texas 78075.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home