It is with profound sadness that the family of Shirley Ann (Buehring) Dionne of Skowhegan, Maine and Kenedy, Texas announce her sudden passing at her home in Skowhegan on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at the age of 77.
Shirley was born in Kenedy, Texas on August 12th, 1945. She was the fifth of seven children born to Edgar Henry and Anita Marie (Sain) Buehring. She attended Karnes City High School, graduating in1963.
Shirley held various jobs early in life, but her favorite ‘jobs’ included being a wife, mom, and Nan. While visiting family in North Carolina she met her future husband Ronald “Ron” Dionne. Ron and Shirley married on August 25, 1973 and began their life together in North Carolina. Through their years of marriage their adventures took them to homes in Germany, Texas, and Maine. In recent years, they spent winters in Kenedy, Texas catching up with family and friends, and summers by the river in Skowhegan, Maine where Shirley cherished time spent with family telling stories, laughing, and just being together.
Shirley loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything. Family, though, went beyond her immediate loved ones. Family included hers and Ron’s siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and those she added to her circle by choice. Shirley thoroughly enjoyed taking care of those she loved and always made sure everyone had a seat at the table. She was an excellent cook, and especially loved treating family and friends with her famous crepes, guacamole, or vermicelli. She loved sharing her family traditions including baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her grandchildren and others who were fortunate enough to be around.
Nieces and nephews hold fond memories of spending time with Aunt Shirley and Uncle Ron in the various cities in which they lived. Special memories include camping out at the farm, hauling hay, and any activities that brought people together to eat and laugh.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edgar and Anita Buehring, brother Edgar (Eddie) Buehring, and sister-in-law, Evangeline (Van) Buehring.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of almost 50 years, Ron Dionne; daughter Dawn Dionne-Hamlin (Mike); Todd Dionne (Katie); sisters, Barbara Pawelek (Fabian) and Janice Bordovsky (Clarence); brothers, Velmon Buehring (Peggy), Jimmy Buehring (Melissa), and Shelby Buehring (Lynn); grandchildren, Michael, Lillian, Landon, and Deacon; grand-dog, Moxie; and many cherished nieces, nephews and loved ones whom she loved dearly.
Visiting hours will be hosted by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield, Maine on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Additionally, a celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date in her beloved home state of Texas.