Shirley Ann Mutchler Lyssy, born March 7, 1933, in Falls City, Texas, passed away on April 8, 2021, in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 88. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated valedictorian from Karnes City High School in 1949. She later attended San Antonio College. She worked for Southwest Care Center and San Pedro Manor as a dietary supervisor, planning meals for the nursing home residents. She loved making special items for the residents or items they really enjoyed. She loved baking and cooking for her family and sewing and making quilts. She was a lifetime Catholic, played piano and organ in her earlier days at church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Jr.; and her parents, John and Annie Mutchler; and her brother, Timothy Mutchler. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Mzyk; and brother, John Clayton Mutchler. Also, her children Jill Jeanes-Nolan, Loris Ernst and husband Eric, Eric Lyssy and wife Judy, Joni Hahn and husband Ken, and Robert Lyssy. Survived by grandchildren, Danny Jeanes and wife Brittany, Jennifer Bauerkemper and husband Tim, Michelle Gonzales and husband Antonio, Lauren Dean and husband Jesse, Chris Hahn and wife Kristen, Kayla Allen and husband Brian. Great-grandchildren include Emily, Ella and Avery Jeanes, Lukas and Benjamin Bauerkemper, Kassie and Khloee Hahn and William and Cameron Allen.
Services will be held Monday, April 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Texas. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. with Father Andrzej Waszczenko presiding.
Special thanks to GRMC Hospice, especially nurse Sara for her loving care of Mom.