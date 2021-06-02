Shirley Ann Sawyer, 86 of Karnes City passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Tx. She was born in Evanston, Illinois to Helen and Stanley McKulski on October 18, 1934.
Shirley grew up in Illinois and attended Evanston Township High School where she graduated in 1952. Shirley joined the United States Air Force and Texas Air National Guard serving our nation for 26 years as an Intelligence Specialist. Shirley attended the University of Southern Mississippi graduating with honors in 1972. After retiring as a Master Sergeant, Shirley found her second career as an educator at Southside ISD and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD and taught for 14 years. As a champion for literacy in her community she served on the Karnes City Public Library board. Shirley was a devout parishioner of St. Cornelius Catholic Church for many years, and served on the altar society.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert Orville Sawyer.
She is survived by her sons, Philip Alan Sawyer, and Michael Jay Sawyer; grandchildren, Megan Sawyer, Katelyn Sawyer and Kinley Sawyer.
A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. A Graveside service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with full military honors.