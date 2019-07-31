Shirley Lee Wiatrek, 69, of Ecleto, Texas died July 27, 2019.
Shirley was born on Oct. 20, 1949 to Ben and Agnes (Kotara) Wiatrek.
She lost a hard fight against cancer and peacefully entered eternal rest at the Eden Hill Communities in New Braunfels where she was cared for by a most loving staff. Shirley lived at Eden Hill Communities for just 3 months yet called everyone there her friend. Her guardian, Attorney Wade Arledge, ensured Shirley’s needs were met. For this, her family and friends will always be grateful. Sincerest gratitude to Kathleen Hayes and Becky Eklund, Shirley’s newest friends and caregivers.
Shirley spent her life as a devoted daughter and sister. After the passing of her father in 1974, Shirley continued living at home taking care of her mother and Sonny. Sonny’s earthly life ended in 2005 at the young age of 39 and Shirley and her mom were left devastated. However, Shirley remained with her mother and together, they continued to have a good life. Shirley remained with her mother until she took her last breath in 2015. Shirley lived a simple, yet full life. She loved nature beyond measure and received so much pleasure from the beauty of flowers. Little children brought her tremendous joy. As a matter of fact, Shirley loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with a child-like heart. Prayer was a very important part of Shirley’s life and it gave her strength. Shirley prayed for everyone in need while remaining in contact as to how they were doing. Shirley not only cared for the living, but for the deceased as well. She could be seen frequently at the Cestohowa and Panna Maria cemeteries spraying weeds and placing flowers on the graves of relatives. Shirley was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Cestohowa and a charitable donor to the Cestohowa Altar Society, John Paul II Nursing Home, Gillett Fire Department, Karnes City Fire Department and the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ivan “Sonny”.
Survivors include her godfather and uncle John L. Moczygemba and aunts Theresa Kotara and Helen Banduch. She is also survived by numerous cousins and more friends than can be counted, for Shirley knew no stranger.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Cestohowa. A rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Emil Wiatrek, Michael Kotara, Mel Moczygemba, James Barnes, Felix Sekula, and Darren Pruski.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Janysek, Patrick Janysek, Michael Janysek, and Vincent Janysek whom Shirley lovingly referred to as “The Janyseks”. The Janyseks not only farmed her land, they took care of Shirley’s every need at a moment’s notice. They, together with their wives and children, were Shirley’s faithful, life-long friends.
