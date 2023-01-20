Shirley Nell (Stroh) McLean, 87, of Levelland passed from this life on January 19, 2023.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
She was born August 30, 1935 in Karnes City to Walter and Lottie Stroh. Shirley graduated high school in Karnes City. She married Homer McLean, Jr. on September 19, 1954. Shirley received her associates degree from South Plains College and her masters at Texas Tech University. She retired after teaching kindergarten for 28 years in Levelland. She was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lottie Stroh. She is survived by her husband, Homer McLean, Jr.; sons, Brian McLean and Randy McLean of Levelland; daughters, Brenda (Dana) Hanna of Lubbock and Adalyn McLean of Levelland; grandchildren, Amber (Carlos) McLean, Amanda (Chris) McLean, Abagail Nell (Jacob) Gunn, Amy McLean, Aja (Dwayn) Matthies, Dana (Lisa) Hanna, Raymond Hanna, Daniel (Ayanna) McLean, Richard McLean and Sarah (Chris) Nicholson; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth Claire, Allegra Lillian-Nell, Deja, Tavish, Caelan, Everett, Finnley and Samantha Emmalyne; and sister, Dorothy Gross.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Shirley’s name be made to the Hockley County Senior Citizens.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111.