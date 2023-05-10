Soila Chapa Vasquez, age 73, of Karnes City passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Cruzita and Graviel Chapa Sr. on September 30, 1949 in Kenedy, Tx.
Soila was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Throughout her life she was a homemaker and a caretaker. She enjoyed playing card games and taking care of her roses in her garden. Solia was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupana Society.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maria Chapa De La Rosa; brother, Graviel Chapa Jr; and granddaughter, Madison Arionna Brosig.
Soila is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gilberto Vasquez Sr; children, Gilberto Vasquez Jr, Leroy Vasquez and wife Susie, Cindy Brosig and husband Oakland, and Arlinda Vasquez; brother, Andres Chapa; grandchildren, Gilberto Vasquez III, Joe Anthony Vasquez, Michael Vasquez, Mathew Vasquez, Leroy Vasquez Jr, and Anaheim Joli Brosig; and great grandchildren, Dezmon Jordan Vasquez, Arabella Elise Vasquez, and Jaxton Vasquez.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, May 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Gabriel Chapa III, Tony De la Rosa, Michael Vasquez, Mathew Vasquez, Joe Anthony Vasquez, and Oakland Brosig.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Leroy Vasquez Jr, Gilbert Vasquez III, Dezmon Jordan Vasquez, Kimberly Sheets, Soledada Hinojosa, and Trisha Ardoin.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home