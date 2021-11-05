Stella Garcia Cortez, age 77, of Karnes City, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Stella was born on November 16, 1943, in Floresville to Ysidro Garcia and Lilia Castro.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Ysidro and Lilia Garcia; sisters, Herminia Trevino, Ernestina Garcia, Eloise Salazar.
Stella is survived by her children, Mary Jane Benitez, Jody Doty (Stephen Kowald), Pete (Sunni) Doty; sisters, Rebecca Huizar, Ruby Conner; grandchildren, Ariana Olivares, Austin Olivares, Anissa Olivares, Delaney Kowald, Ava Lily Kowald, Paige Doty, Holly Doty.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Vinyard Funeral Home Chapel, beginning at 3:00 pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Vinyard Funeral Home