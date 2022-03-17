Stephanie Rios, 44, of Karnes City, Tx passed away on March 12, 2022. Stephanie was born on July 31, 1977, to Maria Carrion and Chencho Rios in Stanton, TX. After attending Runge High School, she went on to start her family.
In 1993, She met Albert Gamboa, going on to have two children of their own, Steven and Alexis Gamboa, adding to their family with Albert’s oldest son, Adrian Gamboa. Stephanie gave birth to her first child, Steven Joseph Gamboa on August 29, 1994 in Beeville, Tx. Two years later she gave birth to her 2nd child Alexis Renee Gamboa on August 15, 1996 in Cuero, Tx. Stephanie was a passionate mother and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found at her children’s school and sporting events.
Stephanie was predeceased by her mother, Maria Carrion; father, Chencho Rios; and nephew, Timothy (Timo) Castaneda.
She is survived by her spouse, Albert Gamboa; daughter, Alexis Gamboa and Aaron Charles; son, Steven Gamboa and Heather Quintero, and Adrian Gamboa and Patricia Castaneda; grandchildren, Arek, Aiden, Lorenzo, Bryden, Easton, Averie, Olivia and Bryson; her siblings, Joe and Gloria Flores, Reuben and Andrea Rios, Mary and Larry Sanchez, Janie Rios, Anita and Jesse Ramirez, Belinda Rios, JoAnn and Ramon Ortega, Adele Rios and Juan Garza, Tracy Carrion and Juan Flores, Leon San Miguel, Noel and Mathew Marin.
The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Rhodes Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home