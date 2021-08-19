Rau
Steven Wayne Rau, 49, of Yorktown passed away, Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born July 26, 1972 in Cuero, TX to the late Carlman W. (Toby) and Joyce Kolodziejczyk Rau. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and was a graduate of Yorktown High School. He married the love of his life, Christine Schendel on November 8, 2003 in Panna Maria. He held his babies first, Madison, July 20, 2004, Rylan, July 20, 2006 and Kynli, December 21, 2012. He loved his family and his Brahman Cattle.
Steven never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father, brother, brother- in- law and uncle. Steven worked for Nixon Livestock Commission and Beeville Livestock Commission for 29 years. He was a member of the Karnes County Youth Show Board. His love for Brahman cattle started at a young age and he passed on his passion for Brahman cattle to his children. He enjoyed taking them, spending time with them, and watching his children in the show ring. If you were lucky enough to know him, you would know that he would always say what was on his mind, and you never knew what would come out of his mouth.
He loved his friends like family. He loved the customers at the sale barns and created many new friends as they would bring in cattle. His Brahman family meant so much and he learned the tricks of the trade through the many friendships he made along the way. He always told the kids “A champion is not born, it is made!” As a celebration of his life, he would like you to enjoy a beverage in honor of him.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Schendel Rau; children, Madison Rau, Rylan Rau and Kynli Rau. He is also survived by his sister Beverly (Keith) Skow; nephews, Ricky Perez Jr. (Greg), Rex Perez (Crystal) and Ty Skow and a host of family and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael John Rau; step-niece, Meagan Skow and her son Brock Skow; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Kolodziejczyk and paternal grandparents Alfred and Ida Rau.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Massey Funeral Home with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday August 25, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow mass at Yorktown Community Hall.
Pallbearers are Jeff Sievers, Paul Edmondson, Ross Butler, William Warwas, Keith Skow, Ray Guerra, Rodney Butler and Chad Schendel.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Butler, Ricky Perez Jr. Rex Perez, Ty Skow, Hudson Edmondson, Haeden Edmondson, Cayden Mika, Kase Mika, Clayton Schendel, Ryan Mika, Trevor Schuenemann, Josh Holmes, Robert Mericka, Greg Cox, Cody Jalufka, Marvin Pawelek, Chuck Vititow, Herbert Naranjo, Ricky Curry, Tracey Schendel and Brendan Henze.
Memorial donations in memory of Steven Rau to the children of Steven may be made to: Prosperity Bank, Christine Rau “Special Account.” Checks made payable to Christine Rau. This memorial fund is being set up for the children’s future.
