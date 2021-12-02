Sue Ann Tiemann, age 63, of Rosanky, Tx passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on May 30, 1958, to Alvin and Leona Tiemann in Karnes City, Tx.
Sue started her working career with Frost bank in San Antonio. After spending numerous years there, she moved to Rosanky. Sue spent the next part of her life as a florist, which she truly enjoyed. Sue most recently worked in retail. In her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors. She loved her two companions; Lucy, her dog, and Moon, her cat, who will dearly miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth A. Tiemann and Lloyd R. Tiemann.
Sue is survived by her brother, Wayne Tiemann and wife Debbie of Cestohowa, Tx; sisters-in-law, Linda Tiemann of Bulverde, Tx, and Marcie Klute of Medina Lake, Tx. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home