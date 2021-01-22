Susan Frances (Yanta) Clyne, age 70, of Helena, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born to Frank P. and Mary T. Yanta of Runge, Texas on July 31, 1950. She was a graduate of Runge High School in 1968. On February 7, 1970, she married the love of her life, Everett L. Clyne, of Kenedy, Texas. They celebrated 50 years and 11 months of marriage before her passing.
She worked the majority of her career as a County and Karnes City ISD tax collector. She was loved by many, including the students that came to visit her in her office during school. She was always kind, carried her heart on her sleeve and loved working with the residents of Karnes County. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Everett; daughter, Sheila Clyne; and son, Chris Clyne; grandchildren, Aaron Clyne, Alissa Jaure, Emily Jaure and Lucas Jaure; sisters, Rose (Jerome) Respondek, Florence (Charles) Schendel, Evangeline Skloss, and Ruth (Jeff) Bullock; and one brother, Paul (Gaye Lynne) Yanta; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Those who want to celebrate in Susan’s life can attend the visitation at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 5:00PM–7:00PM with rosary following after visitation. Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. Burial services will be at the Panna Maria Cemetery following Mass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Schendel (brother-in-law), Chad Schendel (nephew), Charles Samuel Brown (brother-in-law), Anthony Yanta (nephew), Matthew Yanta (nephew) and Marvin Yanta (nephew).
Memorandum donations can be sent in honor of Susan Clyne to the American Cancer Society.
Rhodes Funeral Home
