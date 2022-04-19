On the afternoon of April 16, 2022, Sylvia Higdon Bell of Karnes City, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 surrounded by her three daughters.
Sylvia was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 5, 1939, to L.D. (Daddy D) and Alice Mae (Moma Mae) Higdon. She was raised in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from Brackenridge High School. Her passion was in sales which started as a young girl from Girl Scout cookies which she outsold on, going to the corner store to buy greeting cards and then door to door to resale them. Later in her life she sold insurance, hearing aids and Home Interiors. She wasn’t really the type to sit behind a desk. Hobbies were many as she enjoyed ceramics, sewing (she made all her daughters cloths when they were young as money was always tight), china painting, oil painting, jewelry making, crocheting, rug hooking and quilting. Sylvia brought happiness to others when she learned to play a guitar, sing in churches and nursing homes especially with her good friend Lou Milender.
Sylvia’s greatest joy was her three daughters Stephanie, Sammie and Stacie. With so many memories the one that stands out is hopping up on Saturday mornings, getting housework done, climbing in the car and going to the mall. Family gatherings were always special. Her entertainment and delight was watching the children play, open presents and just “cut up.” Sylvia loved going “out to eat” with family and friends including the monthly luncheons with the Brackenridge ladies who attended school together, visiting for hours (seriously hours). While in a restaurant at lunch, she would want to discuss: “where are we going to eat for supper?”
Sylvia was a member of the First Baptist Church in Karnes City, Texas, and she made sure her girls got to Sunday School and services, Vacation Bible School and Church Camp.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, L. D. and Alice Mae Higdon and spouse James Sumpter Bell. She is survived by her sister Sharon Ann, brother-in-law Joe McDonald, niece Jenny McDonald; daughter Stephanie Dee, son-in-law Marion (Blu) Martignoni, grandson Charles Anthony (Tony) Martignoni; daughter Sammie Lea Hilbrich, granddaughter Natali Michelle, spouse Eric Gray, great-grandson Rigel Adrian Murdoch Ingram; daughter Stacie Rae, son-in-law Dennis Kelley, granddaughter Hannah Faith, and spouse Matt Hons, great-granddaughter Gentry Bea Hons; grandson Rhett Hadley Kelley; grandson Tanner Gage and spouse Laine Kelley and great-granddaughter Millie Faye Kelley.
Sylvia, (Dumba) to her grand- and great-grandchildren, was a woman of faith and with some of her last words: “I’ve lived a wonderful life and have peace.”
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City, Tx. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.
Rhodes Funeral Home