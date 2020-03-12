Tammy Leah Albright, of Kenedy, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Mrs. Albright was born June 25, 1957 in Natchez, Mississippi to Harold and Elise Short.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Anthony; four brothers; two sisters; nine children; 28 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Burial was held in Monterey, Louisiana on Sunday, March 1.
Arrangements were under the direction of Eckols Funeral Home.
