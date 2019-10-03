Teodora “Flaca” Gonzales Medina, 69, of Karnes City, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Mrs. Medina was born in Runge April 1, 1950, to Guadalupe and Erminia (Minjares) Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fermin Medina; brothers, Ricardo Gonzales, Dario Gonzales, Guadalupe Gonzales Jr.; sisters, Elida Villa and Josefina Ramirez.
Survivors include a son, Jerry (Mary) Medina of Kenedy; daughters, Thelma (Danny) Reyna of Kenedy, Cynthia (Kelvin) Gregory, Jessica Medina, Lorie Gonzales, Amanda (Matthew) Garza and Zelda Medina, all of Karnes City; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Alfredo Gonzales Sr. and Elijio Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge with Father Dennis Jarzombek officiating. Burial will follow at Runge Latin American Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge.
