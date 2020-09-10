Teresa Vajdos Belcher, 87, formerly of Karnes City, Texas, passed away on September 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was born in Karnes City to Frank Vajdos and Emelia Linhart Vajdos on March 8, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.D. Belcher; son, Matthew Belcher; siblings, Benjamin Vajdos, Frankie Vajdos, Cecelia Vajdos and Mary Mihalko.
Teresa is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (Rick) Vackar and Gail Webster; grandchildren, Brent Vackar, Nathan Vackar, Emily (Sean) Sedlock, Stephen (Rachel) Webster and Rachel Webster; siblings, Fabian (Marion) Vajdos, Michael (Kay) Vadjos, Cap (Edna) Vajdos, Pat (Joni) Vajdos, and Jerry (Clare) Vajdos.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A holy rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will be private.
I will not be attending any of the services for Teri because of the pandemic. I feel that there is too much risk. I loved Teri dearly. I will miss her. There are many wonderful memories. She was so much fun. I admired her ability to be so positive.
