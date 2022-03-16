Terri Johnson, age 63, of Kenedy, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 20, 1958, in Round Rock, Texas just outside of Austin, Texas.
Terri married the love of her life, Tracy Johnson, on July 25, 1981, in Austin, Texas. Tracy and Terri, endearingly called TNT, were teenage sweethearts established in 1976. Throughout their loving lives together, they established a homestead in Bee Caves, Texas, affectionately raised two boys, Hunter and Tome Johnson, and became adoring grandparents to their first grandchild, Leon Buddy Johnson.
Terri worked in education most of her career at Lake Travis ISD, University of Texas’s English Department, and Karnes City ISD. She joyously impacted the lives of many students in her career and helped them grow into the adults they are today. She enjoyed watching over her boys while they were in school and was actively involved in their extracurricular programs as a parent leader.
Terri was also a close friend to many, and she was the type of friend that instantly treated all like family. As a friend, you could always deeply depend on Terri, no matter how much time passed as she often put others’ needs above her own. While she hated taking pictures, her inner beauty was striking as she always wanted to make sure you felt special, loved, and heard. At home, she enjoyed doting on her immediate, extended, and curated family, tending to her garden plants, and appreciating her animals and the local wildlife. Terri was an exceptionally tender wife, mother, friend, and teacher, and will be achingly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her father, Sam Faust Senior; brothers, Gary Faust and Sam Faust Junior; and her father-in-law Pappy “Buddy” Johnson.
Terri is survived by her husband, Tracy Johnson; sons, Hunter Johnson and Tome Johnson; daughters-in-law Lissette Johnson and Sarah Johnson; grandchild, Leon Johnson; mother Gearldeen Faust; mother-in-law, Lavon Johnson; brothers-in-law, Will Johnson and Ross Johnson; nephew, Scooter Faust; and niece, Brandi Faust.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Karnes City, Texas. A graveside service will follow the next day at 1:00 p.m. in Dripping Springs, Texas at the Fitzhugh Cemetery on Crumley Ranch Road. Her sons, brothers-in-law, nephew, and family friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City