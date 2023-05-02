Thomas Arthur Edwards, Jr., arrived in heaven on April 28, 2023 at 81 years of age.
Arthur was born on December 10, 1941 to Thomas Arthur Edwards, Sr. and Berniece Williamson Edwards in Pettus, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Rice Edwards; his sisters. Ruthie Edwards Caron and Marilyn Edwards Gilmore; his brothers-in-law, Hershal Caron, Larry Gilmore and Tommy Strause; and sister-in-law, Sally Rice.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Sandra Holm Edwards; his nieces, Annette (Jeff) Boeck and Kim (John) Steelhammer, both of George West; nephews Bartt (Michele) Caron and Brett (Kristi) Caron, both of Corpus Christi and their children. His sisters-in-law, Anne Rice and Robin Rice, were special to him. His bonus children were Letha (Mike) Thompson and their children, Taylor (William) Stolle, Shane (Megan) Thompson and Bryan (Amy) Brysch and their children Kaylee (Steven) Lillian and Bethany (David) Spurlock. In 2002, he gained another family who survives him including Larry (Shirley) Holm of George West, Alandra (Barnard) Holm Dodson of Boerne and Glynis Holm Strause of George West and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arthur married Sandra Holm Edwards on June 29, 2002 on Padre Island, Texas. They had been friends in high school and met again at Storyfest in George West. In their 21 years of marriage, they made their home from Corpus Christi, Boerne, Pleasanton, San Antonio, and George West. Arthur was an auto wholesaler who started in the business with Red McCombs as a salesman. He served in the Air Force for seven years. He attended Wharton Jr. College and then went to work in the oilfield with his father-in-law Buck Holm and brother-in-law Larry Holm until he started his career in the auto industry. His last business was in San Antonio.
Arthur lived his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a musician who loved Elvis Presley and Gospel music. During the last days, he broke out in song. One time the song would be “Blue Suede Shoes” and the next he would sing “In the Garden.”
Graveside services will be held at the Pawnee Cemetery where his family is buried.
If you knew “Booger,” he was always your “Padner.”
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home