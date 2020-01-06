Thomas Arthur Madsen, 70, of Kenedy, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Kenedy.
Mr. Madsen was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Kenedy to Arthur Eugene and Laura Bernice (Homeyer) Madsen. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kenedy. Always wanting to be a cowboy, he started working sale barns, breaking horses and chasing cattle through the South Texas brush country. With these skills he moved to Bandera for 20 years where he also became part of the local entertainment, wrangler, and rodeo entry and pickup man. He was a cowboy all his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Clint Madsen of Robstown and Travis J. Madsen of Kenedy; a granddaughter, Cienna Madsen; sister, Phyllis Ann Stanley of Kenedy; nephew, Carl J.Stanley; and numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Siemper Fi
