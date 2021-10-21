Thomas Joseph Judge was born February 6, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away October 20, 2021 at home.
He went to Chadsey High School in Detroit, Michigan. He enlisted in U.S. Navy and served on the USS Ajax AR-6 and the USS Wyndom Bay. He was president of the USS Ajax Association for 12 years and he and Jane enjoyed the yearly reunions all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Judge; his mother, Lucille Kern; stepfather, Frank Kern Jr.; sonn, Robert G. Judge, brother, Frank Kern III; sister, Elizabeth Frye.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Jaskinia Judge; daughters, Janine Judge and Michelle Judge; and son, Richard Henefield; brother, Robert (Barbara) Judge; sisters, Donna Dunning and Bonnie (Larry) Kern-Koskela; grandchildren, Kalin Kingsland (Linda), Taylor Kingsland (Philip Ellenberg), Danielle (Steven) Davis, Hope Judge, Maci Judge, Shelby Posten, Ella Henefield; Jason Henefield, Megan Henefield, great-grandchildren, Landon, Karli, Graceland and Debanie.
Private family service will be held.
Private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home