Thomas L. Sisti a life long resident of Victoria passed away on December 11, 2022. He was born October 23, 1926 to Georgia Albrecht Sisti and Gaetano “Kite” Sisti. Mr. Sisti attended Nazareth Academy, Patti Welder High School, St. Joseph High School and Victoria College, St. Mary’s University, B.S., Southwest Texas University M Ed.
He volunteered during World War II at 17 years old and served for two years in the United States Naval Air Corps as a Combat Air Crewman and proudly served his country. He served as an educator at McFaddin, Placedo, and Mitchell Schools, and as a Principal of Stanly Elementary School for 30 years before retiring and farming and ranching in Karnes County until his death.
His community service included Cub Scout Master, Boy Scouts Master, March of Dimes Chairperson, President of Victoria Teachers Credit Union and officer for 16 years, Chairman of Victoria Elementary Principals for ten years, a charter member of both the Victoria Civitan Club and the Victoria Exchange Club. He was a Life member of the Texas Parent Teachers Association, The Texas State Teachers Association and the Disabled Veterans Association. He was a member of St. Cornelius Church, Karnes City, Tx and Our Lady of Victory in Victoria.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Ondrej Sisti of Victoria, son Scott Sisti and wife Teresa of Floresville, Tx and their children Kalyn, Luke and Shelby. He also has a daughter Leanne Sisti of Inez and her son Brandon Buchhorn and partner Natali Schaefer and their two sons, his great grandchildren Jaxon and Ryan.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 at Our Lady of Victory with a Rosary following at 9:30 and Catholic Mass being said at 10:00 Monday, Dec. 19, by Reverend Dalton. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, Tx.
Pallbearers will be Luke Sisti, Brandon Buchhorn, Les Weaver, John Raabe, Kenny French, Gary Ondrej and Sean Dudycha.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph High School or a Catholic Charity of your choice.