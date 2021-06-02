On Saturday, May 22, 2021, our beloved Mom, Wife, Grandmother, Sister and Friend was called Home to our Lord Jesus. She was 93.
Tillie Ann Opiela Dragon Foegelle was born on February 21, 1928 to Joseph and Mary Opiela on a farm near Panna Maria, Texas. She attended school near Gillett, Texas and worked in Karnes City until she married Jerome Dragon in Panna Maria, Texas. They started a family and were blessed with 3 sons and a daughter before Jerome was called to be with Our Lord Jesus in August, 1956. Tillie continued to raise her children and they worked together for 9 years farming and ranching on their homestead north of Panna Maria. In 1965, Tillie and Ben Foegelle were married in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. They welcomed their son, Joseph to the family. For 55 years, Tillie and Ben continued to encourage their family to work hard, to be faithful and love Our Lord, Jesus, and have a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Tillie and her family were devout and active parishioners in the Catholic Church.
Tillie is survived by her husband, Ben, her daughter, Shirley Swierc, and her sons and their wives, Alvin and Mary Dragon, Anthony and Janice Dragon, Jerome and Patricia Dragon and Joseph and Betty Foegelle. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her brother and wife, Fabian and Peggy Opiela of Victoria, Texas. Her younger sister, Christine Kolodziej, who lives in Kosciusko, Texas.
Tillie is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Opiela, her sister, Eleanor Dryzmala, her brothers, Leonard, Walter and Adrian Opiela and her grandson, Ben Dragon.
Tillie worked hard as a devoted housewife and mother on a farm and ranch in Karnes County. In 1988, she earned a Conservation Homemaker Award from the Soil and Water Conservation District in Region Ill. She took pride in her farm and raising her cattle, but her greatest pride was in her family and her legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Above all, she was always known for her strong and devoted faith in Jesus, our Lord, and Mary, our Blessed Mother!
A visitation took place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. A rosary was recited at 11:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass was celebrated at 12:00 p.m. also at the Church. Burial followed at the Panna Maria cemetery.
Eternal Rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.