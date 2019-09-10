Tim L. Sturm, 62, of Falls City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Floresville.
Mr. Sturm was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Karnes City to Arnold and Mary (Kapitza) Sturm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Leonard Sturm.
Survivors include his wife, Elsie (Winkler) Sturm; daughters, Amy Luna, Melissa (Jeremy) Pruski and Paige (Brandon) Scheffler; sisters, Connie Lyssy, Louise Reeh and Sister Marian Sturm; brothers, Arnold, George, Joseph, Fabian, Danny and David Sturm; grandchildren, Madison and Major Luna, Aidan and Connor Pruski, and Ryan and Hanna Scheffler.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. Interment followed in the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral home.
