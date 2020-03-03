Timothy Arthur Tenberg, 63, of Uvalde, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Mr. Tenberg was born Nov. 14, 1956, in Kenedy to Bill and Gladys (Radicke) Tenberg. He enjoyed working in the oil field and his yard, buying and selling cars, and playing dominoes and LCR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Mark, Danial and Bill Tenberg; and three sisters, Pat Brand, Irene Cooksey and Amy Tenberg.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Betty Tenberg of Knippa; son, T.A. Tenberg of Knippa; daughter Kasey (Gabriel) Mariscal of Uvalde; grandchildren, Autumn and Will Ruiz, Brett Mariscal and Paige Tenberg; brother, Paul (Gwen) Tenberg of Hewitt; sisters, Jerry Radicke of Knippa, Jodi (Rocky) Angell of Floresville and Jennifer Barkley of Uvalde; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Knippa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, Uvalde.
