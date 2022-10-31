Timothy S. Braniff, 74, passed away peacefully in his home October 29, 2022. He was born September 10, 1948 in Dallas, Texas to the late John Elvin and Janet Pauline Milton Braniff. Following the death of his mother, Janet, at a very young age, Tim was raised by his two parents John and Lizzie Mae Smith Braniff.
Tim graduated from Kenedy High School in 1966. He went on to attend Texas A&I-Kingsville for a year, before transferring to Bee County College where he played baseball. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and History at Stephen F. Austin in 1970. While living in Nacogdoches, he worked at a pizza place called Dino’s. Bringing their pizza making concept idea to his dad Jack, the two of them opened a booth at the Bluebonnet days. It was such a hit, that they decided to open a restaurant in Kenedy. Tim was the founding owner of Tino’s Pizza, a place that brought good food and great memories to people in Karnes County for many years.
Although Tim found success in Tino’s, his true passion was teaching and coaching. He pursued a career in public education that lasted 44 years. He was a well-respected teacher and coach in Kenedy, Luling, Falls City, Karnes City, and Poth High Schools, where he made a lasting impact on and off the field. Tim earned his Master’s Degree in Administration from Texas A&I- Kingsville. He finished out his career as a principal, serving as High School Principal, then Elementary Principal at Poth ISD and Elementary Principal at Falls City ISD until his retirement in 2004.
After retirement, Tim remained an active member in the community. He continued his passion for sports by assisting area schools and their track programs by starting their races, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Starter.” He also assisted several years with the Region IV 3A Regional Track and Field meet. He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 40 years, filling the role of Eucharistic Minister and Lector, and as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the boards for Karnes County Appraisal District and Floresville Electric Cooperative.
Tim married Mary Huser Braniff of Beeville, Texas on June 23, 1973, and they were blessed with three children: Kimberly, Michael, and Jaclyn. The two were each other’s lifelong companions. They made their home in Falls City, where you could find them swinging on the back porch or sitting in the driveway, waving at everyone who passed by. They also loved to take trips to the casino in Eagle Pass and Oklahoma with their siblings and Tim’s aunts from East Texas, and watch their grandchildren participate in various extracurricular activities.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary; his daughter Kimberly, her husband Russell Kowalik and their three children, August “Nate,” Shay, and Daylen; his son Michael; and his daughter Jaclyn and her daughter Zaphea; his brother Chris Braniff; sisters Debbie (Gary) Walton; Rebecca (Roy) Butler; and Cindy (Tom) Stooksberry. Other surviving family members include his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; his father, John; his biological mother, Janet; his stepmother, Lizzie, father-in-law Clem Huser; mother-in-law Loriene Huser, and sister-in-law, Virginia Huser.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. all on Thursday, November 3, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Texas. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Karl Kotara, Steven Swierc, Johnny Swierc, Brent Houdaman, Paul Pawalek, and Jeffery Dziuk. Honorary pallbearer will be David Brock.
Tim was an avid reader and frequently visited the public library to pick up books to read in his free time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Falls City Public Library in memory of Tim Braniff.
