U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Toby Longoria Jr., (veteran), 34, of Kenedy, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
SSG Longoria born Jan. 3, 1985, to Toby Longoria and Norma Villarreal Longoria.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca White Longoria of Kenedy; an infant daughter, Finley Reign Longoria of Kenedy; his mother, Norma Longoria of Kenedy; grandmother, Frances Longoria of Kenedy; in-laws, Herman and Janet White of Kenedy; a sister, Brittany (Seth) Hughes of Wichita Falls; a brother, Anthony (Megan) Longoria of Blanco; two nephews, Everett Hughes and Eli Longoria; a niece, Haley Longoria; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with U.S. Army honors.
