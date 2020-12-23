Tomas Diaz Jr. (U.S. Army Veteran) of Kenedy, Texas, was born on August 19, 1948, in Kenedy, Texas, to Tomas Diaz and Gregoria Luna Diaz passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 72 years, 3 months, and 25 days.
Mr. Diaz was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son: Tomas Diaz III; grandchildren: Hailey Nicole Diaz, Addison Paige Diaz and Kaleb Rene Diaz; brother: David Diaz who resided with him; former spouse: Frances Massey; and other relatives.
Visitation took place on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with a rosary recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mr. Tomas Diaz are: Merced Rosales, David Diaz, David Diaz Jr. Salvador Vela, Robert Alcantar and Gina Vela.
Eckols Funeral Home
