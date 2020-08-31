Tomasa Diaz, of Kenedy, Texas, was born on December 21, 1925, to Zacharias Diaz and Celestina Vela Diaz and passed away on August 27, 2020, at the age of 94.
Tomasa was preceded in death by her daughter: Olga Gonzales Herrera in January of 1994 and her son: Robert “Bobby” Gonzales in June of 1979 and grandchildren: Eunice and Evelyn Gonzales.
Survivors include her daughter: Sylvia (Dan) Colin of The Woodlands, Texas; sons: Eugene Gonzales of Kenedy, Texas, Roland (Irene) Gonzales of Corpus Christi, Texas, Roy (Mary Helen) Gonzales of San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister: Amelia Contreras of Kenedy, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 30th, 5-9p.m. with a rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Deacon Guadalupe Cantu reciting.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating.
Interment followed in the Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Gino, Bobby, Michael, Woody, Robert and Raymond.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.