Tommy D. Kanak, 83, of San Antonio, formerly of Kenedy, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Mr. Kanak was born in Halletsville on Feb. 3, 1936, to Louis and Emily (Munsch) Kanak. He married Barbara Magee April 17, 1958, in Pettus. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and a measurement technician for Valero Energy Transmission Transfer.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kanak of San Antonio; a son, David (Lana) Kanak of San Antonio; two daughters, Connie Cornali of Montgomery and Brooklyn Clopton; a brother, Dan Kanak of Victoria; sister-in-law, Lilly Kanak; grandchildren, Gillian and Brent Kanak, Kayla, Tristan; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kenedy Cemetery with Rev. Wally Schievelbein of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 10223 McAllister Fwy. San Antonio, TX 78216.
