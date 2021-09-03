Tommy Theis's big heart gave out on him August 5, 2021 and he went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Tommy was born July 5, 1957.
Waiting for Tommy at the gates of Heaven were his parents Joe and Alice Theis, his older sister, Joey Theis and many other loved ones,
Tommy leaves behind his son, Jake Theis (Stephanie); grandson, Braden Theis; brothers, David and Susanne Theis, John and Aliene Theis; sister, Ruth and David Miller and numerous nephews and nieces.
Tommy leaves behind a legacy of a free spirited, big hearted, kind human being. Tommy never gossiped, would start dancing at the drop of a hat and touched people from all walks of life. Tommy wasn't the best all around athlete to come out of Kenedy but the list ahead of him is a short one. Tommy excelled in any sport he played but his love was baseball.
Tommy played hardball for the Kenedy Aces and Royals in the Bluebonnet league for many years and built many memories and friendships on the hardball fields across South Texas.
Tommy's biggest legacy, however, was his love for his Lord. Tommy served Jesus faithfully and while we miss him dearly, we know he is in a better place.
You took home a good one Lord. Till we meet again, sweet brother.