Trinidad Beltran Perales, age 100, of San Antonio passed away peacefully at her residence on December 1, 2022. She was born to Manuel G. Beltran and Leonora Perez Beltran on August 20, 1922 in Karnes City.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe R. Perales; and former spouse, Cruz Perales.
Trinidad is survived by her children, Gilbert C. Perales and wife Lydia, and Mary Ann Markovetz and husband John; grandchildren, John Zuniga and wife Deanessa, Stephanie Broekemeier and husband Justin, and Alexander Perales. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Trinidad’s wonderful caregiver, Elsa Orosco of San Antonio, Texas. They would also like to thank Vitas Hospice for keeping Trinidad comfortable in her final days.