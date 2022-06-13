Trinidad Jose “T.J.” Garcia, age 46, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born to Jose Garcia and Rosalinda Molina on July 16, 1975 in Corpus Christi, Tx.
T.J. was a loving husband and father. He was a faithful member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. T.J. was employed by ConocoPhilips as a MSO Operator. He graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station and was a huge Aggie supporter. T.J. married the love of his life, Daisy Johnson-Garcia, on July 19, 2008 in Karnes City. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being a father and supported his daughter in all her sporting events, especially softball.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Garcia; grandmothers, Zenaida L. Lopez, and Alice Molina; uncle, Armando “Mandy” Molina; aunts, Elva Molina, Evila Garcia, and Annie Baer; and best friend, Joey Dominguez.
T.J. is survived by his wife of 13 years, Daisy Johnson-Garcia; daughter, Laila Jo Garcia; mother, Rosalinda Molina; grandfather, Urbano Molina; brothers, Leroy (Jessica) Kotzur, and Michael (Leah Allen) Garcia. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at Karnes City Memory Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pete Doty, Louie Carmona, Michael Wishert, Craig Jones, Joe Samora, Ruben Perez, Eloy Garza, and Mick Northam.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Kotzur, Michael Garcia, Bennie Evans, David Johnson, Dywane Johnson, Dennis Quintero, Jeff Baggett, Hunter Boelter, and Brian Boelter.