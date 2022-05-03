Trudy Lynn Smothers, 64, of Columbus, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born January 11, 1958, in Beeville, Texas to the late James and Mildred Johnson of Kenedy, Texas.
Trudy attended school in Kenedy and graduated in 1976. After graduation, she attended Southwest Texas State University, majoring in elementary education with an endorsement in special education.
She began her career at Hyde Park Baptist School in Austin, Texas where she met the love of her life, Ken Smothers. They married on November 20, 1982, in Kenedy, Texas. To this happy union was born Jason Smothers, Chris Smothers and Kendra Smothers.
After marriage Trudy taught school in Columbus, Texas, their new hometown.
She taught special education in the high school and elementary school and later became a dyslexia specialist for the remainder of her career.
Trudy belonged to the Colorado County Retired Teachers Association, was a supporter of the Columbus Cardinal Band and was an active band booster. She and her husband Ken, along with friends Carl and Laurel Milentz taught Sunday School and worked with the youth at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus in earlier years.
Trudy enjoyed traveling with her family through the years to such places as Disneyland, Disney World, Arkansas, Louisiana, the Grand Ole Opry, Dollywood, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Colorado. She was especially fond of Estes Park.
Trudy loved her plants and watching purple martins and cardinals. Her most recent love was her Maltese Yorkie puppy “Jake.” She loved her other animals as well.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Johnson and her grandniece Layla. She is survived by her husband Ken and children Jason, Chris,and Kendra Smothers. She is also survived by her brother James Johnson, seven nephews, 2 nieces, 4 grandnephews and 6 grandnieces.
There will be a celebration of life service held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas. The service will be officiated by Rev. Steve Smothers of San Marcos, Texas. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Words of comfort may be shared at www.asacredchoice.com.